Savarkar's grandson slams Cong, demands Rahul's arrest

The family of revolutionary freedom fighter V D Savarkar has demanded that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government register offences against Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for defamatory references to the leader.

During the ongoing All India Congress Seva Dal training camp in Bhopal, a booklet was distributed, which claimed that Savarkar, the Hindu Mahasabha leader, had a physical relationship with Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

This has come as an embarrassment to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of which Sharad Pawar and Congress are partners.

This is the second time in two months, the Congress has put Thackeray into embarrassment on the issue of Savarkar. Earlier, Gandhi had said: "...... BJP people asked me to apologise. But I want to tell them that I am not Rahul Savarkar, I won't apologise. I won't apologise for speaking the truth."

By its anti-Savarkar campaign, the Congress has put the MVA in trouble once again.

Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar said that the Congress has been targetting Savarkar and his legacy time and again for political purposes.

"Congress has been attacking Savarkar...but we never thought it would stoop so low," said Savarkar, who is also the Chairman of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak.

"There should be offence against Congress, Rahul Gandhi," he said, that Gandhi and other leaders who are involved in the publishing the derogatory references should be booked under section 120 B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) and sections related to defamation.

He also said that there was such references that were there in Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collin’s book ‘Freedom at Midnight,’ was withdrawn by the publisher long back.

The Shiv Sena and state BJP too has lashed out at the Congress for publishing the booklets like ‘Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer’.

Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A section keeps talking against him. This shows the dirt in their mind," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said Congress should apologise for the "perverted" content in the booklet.

"The booklet contains lies and perverted content. The Congress should tender an apology for the same," Patil said.

"Savarkar was acquitted by the court in the Gandhi assassination case. Despite this, the Congress-affiliated organisation is trying to link him and the accused in the case," he added.