SC allows custody parole to BSP leader to take oath as Uttar Pradesh MP 

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court's order granting custody parole to BSP leader Atul Rai, who could not take oath as an MP from Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh due to his incarceration on rape charges.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud rejected a plea made on the victim's behalf against the high court's order of January 23.

With the apex court's order, Rai can take oath on January 31.

Ghosi Parliamentary constituency is in Mau district in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh.

Just before the polls, an FIR was lodged with the Varanasi's Lanka police station by a college student on May 1, 2019. The victim alleged Rai took her to his home for meeting his wife and sexually assaulted her.