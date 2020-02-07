SC defers plea for removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh to Feb 10

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred to Monday (February 10) a plea for removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh here in the view of Delhi Assembly polls scheduled on Saturday.

Hundreds of women, children and others have been organising a sit-in since December 15 in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"We understand that there is a problem. But we will have to consider how to go about it," a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph said.

Two petitions one by lawyer Amit Sahni and another by BJP national execution member Nand Kishore Gary were listed for consideration before the court. One of the petitioners contended that there were traffic-related issues and the elections were scheduled on Saturday.

"That is precisely why we are posting it for Monday," the bench said.

Among other, petitioners contended that blocking of road connecting Delhi to Noida was causing severe inconvenience to the general public.

