SC gives four more weeks to Centre to respond to over 144 petitions against Citizenship Amendment Act

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, which has triggered a series of protests across the country for violating fundamental rights and the secular principle of the Constitution.

The court, however, indicated to set up a Constitution bench to decide upon the validity of the contentious law.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna refused to pass any interim order on the process being undertaken as per the amended law, in states, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing as lead counsel for the petitioners, said the implementation of the CAA should be postponed by two or three months.

Once citizenship is granted, it can't be taken back, he said, highlighting the issue of its irreversibility. The submission was strongly opposed by Attorney General K K Venugopal who said passing an order for postponing implementation of the statue would be as good as staying it.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi also submitted that states had already started the exercise. In Uttar Pradesh, 40,000 people have been counted for granting citizenship. He said the matter should be taken up urgently for passing orders.

K V Vishwanathan, also for petitioners, submitted a lot of people would be disenfranchised on the basis of the National Population Register (NPR) exercise. He said there is anguish in a majority of the people and fear in minority community.

Singhvi also shared concern saying there is "chaos, insecurity and instability."

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, also for petitioners, submitted that the court may not stay the statute but issuance of naturalisation certificate for illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan must be stopped. The bench said, "We are not going to pass any interim order today."

During the hearing, the court allowed for facilitating a response from the Centre over a plea made for segregation of cases related to CAA in Tripura and Assam.

The court directed the Centre to file its response in four weeks on the petitions filed in the matter.

Various parties, including former Minister Jairam Ramesh, MPs Mahua Moitra, Asaduddin Owaisi, Manoj Jha, political parties such as DMK, Kamal Hassan's MNM, Kerala's IUML and different other organisations and individuals filed the petitions challenging the validity of the CAA. As many as 144 petitions have been filed so far in the top court.

The courtroom, during the hearing, was jam-packed, making it difficult for the arguing counsel like Salman Khurshid and Vikas Singh, to make their way to the lectern. The issue of overcrowding was raised by all counsel with the court agreeing to look for some solutions.

The top court had first on December 18 sought a response from the Union government on pleas but refused to grant any stay on the statute, which has triggered massive protests across the country.

The CAA amended the definition of illegal immigrants, belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian religions, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, by allowing them fast-track Indian citizenship in six years, if they had entered the country before December 31, 2014. Indian citizenship, under the present law, is given either to those born in India or to people who have resided in the country for a minimum of 11 years.

The petitioners questioned the exclusion of the Muslims immigrants from three neighbouring countries saying it violated the fundamental rights and secularism, the basic structure of the Constitution.

