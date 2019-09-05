SC hints at passing orders on restrictions in J&K

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it may consider passing some orders on September 16 on restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since the special status to the state was withdrawn on August 5.

It directed the state authorities to allow Iltija, daughter of former CM Mahbooba Mufti to meet her and shifting of a CPI(M) MLA to AIIMS here.

"We are fixing the matter for September 16. Please give us some time. We are trying to do the best," a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer said.

The court's remarks came after a fervent plea was made a counsel from Jammu and Kashmir that the people in the state were suffocated, and there was no access to hospital and transportation.

The contention by the counsel was rebutted strongly by Attorney General K K Venugopal who said as many as seven lakh people have got treatment in various hospitals in the Jammu and Kashmir in one month's time.

The court had already admitted a batch of petitions challenging the validity of August 5, Presidential Order related to abrogation of Article 370 and subsequent passage of law dividing the state into two Union Territories. It had fixed the matter for consideration in October before a five-judge Constitution bench.

Hearing a plea by Kashmir Times executive editor Anuradha Bhasin against the clampdown on communications, the court on Sept.5 issued a notice to the Union government.

The court also directed shifting of four-time CPI(M) MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, detained in Jammu and Kashmir to AIIMS here. The order came on a plea by Sitaram Yechury who visited the MLA on the court's permission. He said the MLA was not well.

It also allows Iltija, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to meet her mother in Srinagar. Iltija had moved to Chennai after restrictions imposed on free movement, her counsel said.

The court rejected a contention by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta against the use of 'August Forum' of the court for such a purpose. He said such permission was being granted by the district authorities, which could be approached by her.

"What is your objection on her meeting to the mother," the court told him, by allowing Iltija to go from Chennai, where she was at present, to Srinagar.

Venugopal also sought to intervene by submitting that Mehbooba's mother and sister had visited her. If she approached the DM, she would be permitted, he said.

The court declined to entertain two petitions filed by TV panellist Tehseen Poonawalla and advocate Vineet Dhanda against the restrictions on telephones and internet, saying similar plea had already been admitted for consideration.

It, however, allowed them to file an intervention application.

The court issued a notice to the Centre on habeas corpus petition filed by Yechury against the detention of his party MLA.