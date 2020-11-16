SC judge recuses self from hearing pleas against AP CM

SC judge U U Lalit recuses himself from hearing pleas against Andhra Pradesh CM

Justice Lalit said that he had represented one of the parties as a lawyer and said he would list the matter to be heard before a bench without him

  • Nov 16 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 12:55 ist
Supreme Court judge U U Lalit on Monday recused himself from hearing pleas seeking action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for levelling allegations against the judiciary.

"I have difficulties. As a lawyer I had represented one of the parties. I will pass an order for it to be listed before a Bench without me," Justice Lalit said.

A bench comprising justices Lalit, Vineet Saran and S Ravindra Bhat was to hear three petitions seeking various reliefs against Reddy.

The pleas alleged that Reddy not only wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde levelling allegations against the judiciary but also held a press conference in which false statements were made.

In an unprecedented move, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had on October 6 written to the CJI alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple my democratically elected government".

The three separate petitions were filed by advocates G S Mani, Sunil Kumar Singh and Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust.

