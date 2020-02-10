SC notice to CBI on Janardhan Reddy's plea to relax bail conditions

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the CBI on a plea by ex Karnataka Minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy for relaxing the bail conditions that barred him from visiting Ballari, Ananthpuram and Cuddapah districts.
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee sought a response from the investigation agency on an application filed by him.
Reddy had previously also pleaded for diluting the restriction on his visit to Ballari.
He cannot visit Ballari as per the conditions of bail granted on January 21, 2015 by the top court.
The top court had in 2015 enlarged Reddy on the bail in a case of illegal mining.
