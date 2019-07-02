SC notice to Centre on plea by Jairam Ramesh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Union government on a plea by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh challenging the validity of amendments brought in as Money Bills to anti money laundering law since 2015.

He challenged Delhi High Court's judgement of Feb 28, dismissing his plea.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai sought a response from the Centre, saying it was an important issue.

Senior advocate P Chidambaram, appearing for former Union Minister Ramesh, contended the 2015 and 2016 and 2018 amendments to Prevention of Money Laundering Act were made as Money Bill, depriving him as a Rajya Sabha MP, an opportunity to discuss changes or himself move an amendment in the law.

He said Ramesh was one of the petitioners in the Puttaswamy's (Aadhaar) case wherein it was held that the role of the Speaker to declare a Bill as Money Bill was justiciable and subject to judicial review.