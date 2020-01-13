SC notice to ED on Karri's plea to refund Rs 20 cr

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, to refund Rs 20 Cr, deposited as a condition for his travel abroad.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant sought a response from the investigating agency on the petition by Karti and put it for further consideration on Friday.

Senior advocate K V Vishwanathan, appearing for Karti, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, submitted the money deposited on January 30 and May 7, last year with the SC registry should be allowed to be withdrawn as he had returned back.

The court had allowed Karti to visit the United Kingdom and the USA in May, and Germany and Spain in June, for international tennis tournaments organised by 'Totus Tennis Ltd'.

One of the cases relates to the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.