SC refuses to pass order on lifting restrictions in J&K

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Centre must be given some time to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, as the situation over there was grim and nothing can be done overnight to relax the restrictions.

It refused to pass any immediate order to lift restrictions imposed since August 4 a day before the issuance of Presidential order to take away special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two Union Territories.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra said, "Nothing can be done overnight. If normalcy would be there, we don't know."

"Nobody knows what is the situation and what is going to happen. Who will be responsible, every pros and con have to be considered," the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi said.

The court's remarks came after senior advocate Menka Guruswamy, appearing for TV panellist and activist Tehseen Poonawalla, sought a direction for relaxing the blockade on telephones line at least for police stations, hospitals and schools.

"Can you have a blanket prohibition where one cannot reach hospital and police station," she asked, adding even family members of Armed personnel were not able to reach them.

"You are not about soldiers. Your petition is not about them, even soldiers are subject to laws," the bench said.

They also asked where was technology to segregate the lifting of restrictions. "Is there technology where a system can work in parts," the bench asked.

Attorney General K K Venugopal said we expect the situation to settle within a few days. We have sent troops and paramilitary forces.

There is a presumption of constitutionality in the steps taken by the government. Law and order have to be maintained with the least inconvenience. Since 1990, the situation has been bad. In July 2016, we had a situation like this where over 47 people lost their lives, he said.

Until now, there has been no single loss of life, he pointed out.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said these are district wise decisions taken by the District Magistrate.

On this, the court said, "There is a grim situation. They wanted to prevent law and order problem."

During the hearing, the court asked the government counsel, "How long you want to continue like this?"

"Are you reviewing the situation, these facilities are essential," the bench said.

To this, the A-G said the situation was being reviewed on an everyday basis. The restrictions can be withdrawn after a few days.

After this, the bench said, "We are always with restoring the facility. We should have the real picture. We can be taking a call after two weeks. The situation right now is a little different."

The court posted the matter after two weeks and asked petitioner Poonawalla to come with full particulars.