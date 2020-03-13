SC takes note of global pandemic COVID-19, decides to restrict hearings to urgent cases only

The Supreme Court would hear only urgent matters from Monday on reopening after a week-long Holi break, following an advisory issued against the mass gatherings due to COVID-19.

A notification issued by Secretary-General Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar stated that the functioning of the courts from Monday, March 16 would be restricted to urgent matters with “such number of benches as may be found appropriate”.

“No person except lawyers who are going to act in the matter – for argument, oral submission or assisting – with one litigant only, shall be permitted in the courtroom,” it stated.

The Centre has on March 5 issued the advisory cautioning against the mass gathering. The World Health Organisation has also declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

In a related development, a plea was moved in the Delhi High Court for its "intervention" to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its premises by taking precautionary methods like restricting the inflow of people, including litigants, and reducing the working hours of the staff.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar agreed to consider the matter on March 16 as advocate Rashmi Bansal mentioned that thousands of people, including lawyers, litigants and staff, come to the court everyday and as the virus was contagious, it was necessary to stop overcrowding and inflow of people in court premises.

A letter petition was also sent to the high court by another lawyer Mohit Kumar Gupta seeking taking preventive measures including a complete embargo on litigants' entry into courts except in special circumstances, restricted entry into court premises and lawyers chambers, easy availability of hand sanitisers and use of masks by security and court staff.