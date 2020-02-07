SC to examine involving kids at Shaheen Bagh protests

The Supreme Court has taken Suo Motu cognisance on the involvement of children in ongoing agitation at Shaheen Bagh here against CAA-NPR-NRC, since December 15, following the death of an infant.

A bench led by Chief Justice S A Bobde would take up on Monday the matter registered as " In Re To Stop Involvement of Children and Infants in Demonstration and Agitations in view of Death of an Infant on January 30 at Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi".

Notably, a letter was sent to the CJI by a 12-year-old national bravery award winner, Zen Gunaratan Sadavarte, pointing out to the death of the child and seeking direction to stop the involvement of infants in such agitations and demonstrations.

The infant had died on January 30 due to exposure to chill. His parents Arif Mohammed and Nazia took him to demonstration site at Shaheen Bagh where hundreds of women and children had laid siege on a prominent road connecting Delhi to Noida here.

The petitioner contended the parents had filed to ensure the protection of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.