SC to hear plea on 'breach of PM's security' tomorrow

SC to hear plea related to 'breach of PM's security' in Punjab on January 7

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Jan 06 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 12:45 ist
On Wednesday, Modi's convoy remained stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. The incident forced the PM to cancel his rally and other events planned in poll-bound Punjab. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider an urgent plea raising the issue of breach of security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab's Bhatinda.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana asked senior advocate Maninder Singh, who brought up the matter, to serve the copy of the plea filed by 'Lawyers Voice' with the Punjab government counsel and posted it for hearing on Friday.

Singh sought an "efficient and professional" probe into the entire episode to avoid its recurrence in future.

He asked the top court to direct the District Judge, Bhatinda to take into possession of the entire records related to the breach of security.

The Punjab government has also formed a high-level committee to probe lapses during Modi's visit.

On Wednesday, Modi's convoy remained stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. The incident forced the PM to cancel his rally and other events planned in poll-bound Punjab.

Punjab
India News
Supreme Court

