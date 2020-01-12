SC to pass judgement on plea on Human Rights Courts

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its judgement on Monday in a matter related to setting up of the Human Rights Courts as mandated under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose would pronounce the judgement in an appeal filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The plea was against a Calcutta High Court order of August 29, 2017, which had stayed its proceedings in a case related to alleged gross violation of rights of orphaned children in West Bengal.

The NCPCR had then alleged that the West Bengal government had illegally formed ad-hoc committees for adoption and given away orphans for adoption in gross violation of law and rules.

The court, however, had expanded the scope of the plea filed by the NCPCR and ordered that all states be made parties through their chief secretaries.

It had asked the states to respond with details about orphanages and facilities being given to orphan children at those centres and also the procedure followed in giving children on adoption.

It had decided to examine the issue of setting up human rights courts, the appointment of special public prosecutors, and other issues in all the states.