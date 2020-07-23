Scindia in Parliamentary Standing Committee on HRD panel, ex-CJI Gogoi in External Affairs panel

Newly-elected BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia will be a member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on HRD while former Chief Justice of India and nominated member Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been nominated to the panel on External Affairs.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the nomination of 65 MPs, including newly-elected members, to the committees. Ramdas Athawale, being a Union Minister, is not nominated to any panel while among the new MPs, CPI(M)'s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Trinamool Congress' Arpita Ghosh also do not find his name in the list.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who is yet to take oath, has been nominated to Railways panel while Sharad Pawar will be in Defence committee and Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Commerce panel along with new Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

BJP MPs from Karnataka Ashok Gasti and Iranna Kadadi have been nominated to Social Justice and Empowerment, and Rural Development panels respectively.

Trinamool Congress' Dinesh Trivedi will be in Home while Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal will be in Transport, Tourism and Culture Standing Committee. Another Congress General Secretary Shaktisingh Gohil will be in the Information and Technology panel.

Former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was re-elected, has been nominated to the Agriculture panel while former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai, who has been elected to the Upper House, will be a member of the HRD panel. JMM patriarch Shibu Soren will be a member of the Coal and Steel committee.

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has been nominated to the Finance panel. He is already a member of the Labour panel.

Naidu also appointed senior Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe as the Chairman of the Committee on HRD due to the expiry of the membership of Dr Satyanarayan Jatiya.