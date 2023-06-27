Scindia supporter quits BJP, returns to Congress in MP

Scindia supporter quits BJP, returns to Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Gupta had switched over to the BJP from the Congress in early 2020.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jun 27 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 22:20 ist
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party's Shivpuri district vice-president Rakesh Gupta, considered close to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, has joined the Congress along with his supporters, marking his return to the Opposition party ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Gupta had switched over to the BJP from the Congress in early 2020 when there was a change of government in the state following the collapse of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath regime. Scindia had also joined the saffron party in 2020 after quitting the Congress.

Gupta, along with his hundreds of supporters, joined the Congress in the presence of MPCC president Kamal Nath on Monday in Bhopal, a party release said.

Besides the BJP functionary, nearly 500 others took membership of the Congress in the presence of Nath, it added. Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due by the year-end.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jyotiraditya Scindia
BJP
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

 