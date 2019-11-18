Scrap electoral bonds: Congress

The Congress on Monday slammed the Modi government over the introduction of electoral bonds, claiming that the same was synonymous with “bribes and illegal commissions”.

“In 'New' India, bribes and illegal commissions are called Electoral Bonds,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said referring to reports that the Modi government had overruled objections raised by RBI over electoral bonds.

“The Congress demands immediate scrapping of the electoral bonds scheme,” Congress spokesman M V Rajeev Gowda told reporters here.

Congress leaders also demanded that the government make public the names of the persons or institutions who had bought electoral bonds and claimed that they were introduced with the sole purpose of enabling “black money to enter the BJP coffers”.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the government on the issue, alleging that electoral bonds were “cleared by bypassing RBI” and “dismissing” national security concerns in order to enable black money to enter the BJP coffers.

“It appears that while the BJP was elected on the promise of eradicating black money, it was busy lining... Its own pockets with exactly that! What a shameful betrayal of the Indian people,” she twitted.

Addressing a press conference, Gowda termed the electoral bond scheme “fraudulent” and claimed that it eliminated a level-playing field.

“The Congress party has opposed the electoral bond scheme because it lacks transparency, it lacks fairness... We demand that the BJP government, if it has nothing to hide, must reveal the entities who have bought the bonds and to what extent,” Gowda said.

He alleged that electoral bonds worth at least Rs 6,000 crore have been sold since March 2018 and the BJP has garnered more than 95% of the money.