Scrapping of Art 370 illegal, unconstitutional: Mufti

India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises, PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufi said on Monday after the government moved a resolution that Article 370 will not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

She said the government's unilateral decision "to scrap Article 370" is illegal and unconstitutional.

It will make India an occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba said on Twitter.

"Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K."

"It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," she tweeted.

The PDP leader said the way the media and civil society were celebrating developments in the state with glee was "disgusting and disconcerting."

"GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India, disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state.

"Already under house arrest & not allowed to have visitors either. Not sure how long I’ll be able to communicate. Is this the India we acceded to?" she tweeted.

The PDP chief and other leaders of the state have been under house arrest since Sunday.

"People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived. Those elements in J&K who rejected the constitution and sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel," she tweeted

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday morning moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the state.