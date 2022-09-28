SDPI received Rs 11 crore since 2018-19

SDPI received Rs 11 crore since 2018-19, with TN, Kerala and K'taka being biggest contributors

SDPI is perceived as the political arm of the now-banned PFI

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2022, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 18:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), perceived as the political arm of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), received contributions of over Rs 11 crore since 2018-19, according to data available with the Election Commission.

An unrecognised political party registered in Delhi, the SDPI was formed in June 2009 and registered with the poll panel in April 2010.

In the financial year 2018-19, the party collected Rs 5.17 crore as contributions and Rs 3.74 crore in FY 2019-20. It received contributions of Rs 2.86 crore in FY 2020-21, according to details available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

Citing the contribution reports, officials said a major chunk of donations came from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

In a statement on Wednesday, the SDPI described the ban on the PFI and its associate organisations as a "direct blow to democracy".

Quoting its president M K Faizy, the party alleged that whoever spoke against the "wrong and anti-people policies of the BJP regime" have faced threats of arrests and raids.

The government on Wednesday banned PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

Besides PFI, the organisations which were also declared banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) include Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

