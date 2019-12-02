Security breach at Priyanka's residence

An enthusiastic family drove into the residential premises of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to click pictures with her last week, the first instance of a security breach after the withdrawal of the elite Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

The family of seven – three men, three women and a girl child, drove to the porch of the well-guarded residence of the AICC General Secretary in the leafy Lodhi Estate neigbourhood in Lutyen's Bungalow Zone of the capital last Monday.

Security forces went into a tizzy when Priyanka asked the CRPF officials how the visitors were allowed to enter the residence without an appointment.

Though Priyanka obliged the selfie seekers, who were from Uttar Pradesh, the Congress leader's office took up the matter with the CRPF.

Last month, the government had removed SPG security of the Gandhi family and extended them the Z-Plus security cover, placing them under the guard of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said he was not aware of the incident and would seek details from the CRPF.

A report said the CRPF officials allowed the car to enter the Vadra residence as they believed it was carrying her brother and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

A senior Delhi Police official said they had received no complaint about an unauthorised car entering the residence of Vadra.

Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha last week that the SPG cover to the Gandhi family was withdrawn after an assessment of the threat perception to the family, rejecting allegations on political vendetta levelled by Congress leaders.

He also told the Lok Sabha that the Gandhi family members had also travelled within the country as well as abroad without informing the SPG officers several times.