Selfish people should stay away from RSS: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that selfish persons must stay away from the Sangh, while making a broader appeal urging people to join the organisation for the purpose of unifying the country.

Speaking at a volunteers’ meeting in Panaji, Bhagwat also said that people should at least join the RSS, even if for shorter periods of time, to understand it better.

“If someone asks me what they will get by joining RSS, I say they will get nothing. Even if they do (get something) it will go (to society). If they dare, then they can come. Selfish (persons) should remain away from Sangh, it's good for them, and also for us,” Bhagwat further said.

“We want to unify the nation. Nation progresses when vision of society gets cleared and understating becomes rich. If you see the journey of a nation from independence till now, then you will find the progress line of the nation parallel with society. We should contribute to the nation and work for the betterment of society with your thoughts or by being a part of Sangh. We all together need to go ahead irrespective of caste, traditions and other things,” the RSS head also said.

Bhagwat is in Goa to attend the ongoing national co-ordination meet of the organisation.

He also said that if India was to become a Vishwaguru, then everyone had to work together.

“By strengthening society we can see good things happening in the world and nation. We need to achieve this goal. We need to take it ahead, not to strengthen the RSS but the nation. If we work together then it will be written in history that the nation became ‘Vishwaguru’ only because society reached greater heights,” he said.

“I appeal to you to join the Sangh. There are no rules. You can leave whenever you wish. But come and experience the Sangh for six months, one year or two years..., know the Sangh well. Then if you feel that whatever I say today is correct, then become ‘karykarta’ of the Sangh and you have freedom to make your own decision. But you will not go away from Sangh when you understand it,” he also said.