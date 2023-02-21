Sena Bhavan to stay 'loyal' to Uddhav Thackeray

After the Election Commission's order on the Shiv Sena party name and symbol, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has started gaining control of various assets and properties belonging to the party. Shinde faction leaders have already taken possession of the party office in Vidhan Bhawan and are now claiming control of Shiv Sena shakhas spread across Maharashtra.

However, here is why the Shinde group cannot stake claim to the party’s iconic office, the Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Dadar, Mumbai.

As per The Indian Express report, the Shiv Sena Bhawan is owned by the Shivai trust which is controlled by the Thackeray family and its close people. The Bhawan does not belong to the Shiv Sena party. Raising this point, Uddhav Thackeray repeatedly said that Eknath Shinde can never claim or own the Sena Bhavan.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde to hold first National Executive meeting of Shiv Sena on February 22

The Sena Bhavan was established in 1974, almost eight years after the party was founded by Bal Thackeray. Understanding the legality of the issue, Shinde faction leaders have stepped back saying they will never stake claim to the party head office.

Talking about this, CM Shinde said that he considers the Sena Bhawan to be a temple and will bow whenever he will pass by the property.

Though Shinde is not behind the Sena Bhawan, the party leaders have been claiming ownership of Sena shakhas. According to them, shakha pramukhs (head of offices) will back CM Shinde from now and replace Uddhav and Aditya’s photos with that of Eknath Shinde, Bal Thackeray, and Anand Dighe.

Refuting these claims made by the Shinde faction, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "the Shiv Sena Bhavan and our shakhas will not be taken over by the Shinde faction just because of the EC's order. Our Shiv Sainiks will sit there and that place will serve as a branch of the Shiv Sena. The party is not going anywhere because a few people sitting on the chair made a decision."