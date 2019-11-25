Sena-Cong-NCP MLAs parade was a joke: BJP

Rattled by the show of strength of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, the BJP termed it as a cruel joke on democracy.

“How can you have an identification parade like criminals of their duly elected lawmakers of the state? It’s a shame on the people of the state and violates democratic norms,” former minister and BJP spokesperson Ashish Shelar said.

"The three parties ‘paraded’ 162 MLAs, do they really have the support of 145 legislators," he said and noted that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar will win the trust vote.