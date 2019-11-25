Sena delegation meets Sonia Gandhi

A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders on Monday met Congress President Sonia Gandhi to extend support for the boycott of the Constitution Day celebrations planned by the Modi government.

The Shiv Sena delegation, led by senior leader Gajanan Kirtikar, met Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence on Monday evening convey to her that Sena MPs would join the protest called by the Congress leadership near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament premises on Tuesday.

Sena delegation comprised former union minister Arvind Sawant, Rahul Shewale and Anil Desai besides Kirtikar.