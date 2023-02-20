Sena row: BJP seeks action over Sanjay Raut’s allegation 

A day after Uddhav Thackeray group’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut came out with a sensational charge that Rs 2,000 crore changed hands to secure the Shiv Sena symbol and name by the Eknath Shinde camp, the BJP on Monday sought a probe and action against the Rajya Sabha member.

Senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya has shot off a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

Somaiya wanted to know why in its Supreme Court petition, the Uddhav Thackeray group did not mention this allegation.

Drawing attention to the charge, Somaiya wrote: “…Raut has stated to the media that it is a Rs 2,000 crore scam, money transferred….I strongly object to such charges. I request the EC to take proper action.”

I wrote to #ElectionCommission & requested for appropriate measures & inquiry of #SanjayRaut charges of ₹2000 Crore spent to allot #ShivSena Name & Symbol to @mieknathshinde group @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/JEDwuuOH4P — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) February 20, 2023

However, the journalist-politician reiterated the charge in an editorial in Saamana, the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

"The Election Commission treated the whole issue like a property deal and handed over Shiv Sena, nurtured by Thackeray, to those who are licking the boots of Delhi,” the editorial said.