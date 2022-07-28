Sena seeks disqualification of 12 MPs who allied with Eknath Shinde

More than a week after 12 Shiv Sena members of Parliament (MPs) joined the breakaway faction, led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, the party sought their disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

“I have sought disqualification of (the) 12 Shiv Sena rebel Lok Sabha members,” Sanjay Raut, the leader of Shiv Sena Parliamentary party, informed reporters at the Parliament complex, in New Delhi, after his meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The 12 MPs who joined the Shinde-camp are: Bhavana Gawali (Yavatmal-Washim), Rahul Shewale (Mumbai South Central), Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan), Hemant Patil (Hingoli), Krupal Tumane (Ramtek), Sadashiv Lokhande (Shirdi), Hemant Godse (Nashik), Rajendra Gavit (Palghar), Dhairyasheel Mane (Hatkanangale), Shrirang Barne (Maval), Prataprao Jadhav (Buldhana) and Sanjay Mandlik (Kolhapur).

These 12 MPs had joined the Shinde faction on July 19, after which formal letters were submitted with the Speaker’s office appointing Shewale as the group leader and Gawali as the chief whip.

Shewale said that the 12 MPs had not formed a separate group in the Lok Sabha, but had merely replaced Vinayak Raut as their leader in the House, and restored the appointment of Gawali as the chief whip.

At present, the Shiv Sena has a total of 22 MPs—with 19 in Lok Sabha and three in Rajya Sabha.

Of the 19 MPs in Lok Sabha, 18 are from Maharashtra and one is from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Among the 18 from the state, 12, as proven on July 19, allied with Shinde, who engineered a split in Shiv Sena, while six still remain loyal to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

The six Lok Sabha MPs who are with Thackeray are: Arvind Sawant (South Mumbai), Gajanan Kirtikar (North-West Mumbai), Vinayak Raut (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Hemant Patil (Hingoli), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani) and Omraje Nimbalkar (Osmanabad).