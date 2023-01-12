Sena stares at 'tech glitch' as Uddhav Thackeray’s term nears end

Amid the factional fight involving Shiv Sena and proceedings pending before the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the name and symbol, a technical issue has arisen - Uddhav Thackeray’s tenure as party's President ends on January 23.

The Election Commission laws that mandate internal organisational elections in political parties every five years.

In February 2003, Uddhav was nominated as the Shiv Sena Executive President while Balasaheb Thackeray continued to be the 'Shiv Sena Pramukh'.

Uddhav became Shiv Sena President on January 23, 2013, nearly two months after Balasaheb died in November 2012.

On December 23, 2018, Uddhav was re-elected President by the national executive for another five years, and the tenure ends on January 23, 2023.

On November 28, 2019, Uddhav took over as the Chief Minister and headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. However, his tenure was cut short in June 2022, following a revolt by Eknath Shinde, who replaced him as CM with the support of BJP.

January 23 is significant for Shiv Sena as it is the birth anniversary of Balasaheb. After the split, the Thackeray-group and rebel Shinde-faction approached the ECI and claimed to be the original Shiv Sena. However, the ECI, pending the proceedings on the dispute, has frozen the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and ‘dhanushya baan’ (bow and arrow) symbol.

The ECI had allotted ‘Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as the party name for the Thackeray-group and 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ for the Shinde-faction. They were given ‘mashaal’ (flaming torch) and ‘dhal-talwar’ (two swords and shield) symbols, respectively.

In the wake of the proceedings, Uddhav’s close aide and Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai said that they have sought permission from the ECI to hold national executive meeting and organisational polls or defer it till they decide on the matter. “Our lawyers have sought permission from the ECI,” Desai told reporters on Wednesday.

Shinde-faction lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani said that Uddhav changed the party’s constitution secretly in 2018, which was illegal.

The split in the 56-year-old Shiv Sena has been the worst ever in its history. The Shinde-faction has support of 40 of the 56 Sena MLAs and 13 of its 18 Lok Sabha members.

On the charge that Uddhav's appointment as President was illegal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders pointed out that as party chief, Uddhav had signed the “AB Form” when they contested the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly polls.