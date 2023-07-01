Sena (UBT) takes out march led by Aaditya Thackeray to protest against 'corruption' in BMC

Aaditya leads Sena (UBT) protest against BMC corruption

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 01 2023, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 18:21 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

A march led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray to protest against "corruption" in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last one year began in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

The `morcha', which began from Metro Cinema, will culminate outside the civic body's headquarters.

Also Read | Mere opposition to Sharia can't be basis for UCC: Sena (UBT)

MLA Sunil Prabhu said there has been an "outburst" of corruption in the BMC. The BMC was controlled by the then undivided Shiv Sena from 1997-2022.

The term of its General Body ended in March 2022. As fresh elections have not taken place, the civic body is now controlled by an administrator appointed by the Maharashtra government headed by Eknath Shinde.

Shinde became chief minister on June 30, 2022, after splitting the Shiv Sena and toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

