Senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad dies of Covid-19

Senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad dies of Covid-19

The former MP was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 28 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 14:35 ist
Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad. Credit: DH Photo

Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad died of Covid-19 infection here on Wednesday, party sources said.

He was 81.

The former MP, who was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, succumbed to the viral infection at a city hospital around 10 am, the sources added.

Eknath Gaikwad had also served as the president of the Mumbai Congress.

Describing Gaikwad as a "father-like figure and mentor", Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the death was "quite saddening".

"Congress party and I have suffered immense loss. Short of words. Tributes!" Sawant tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

 