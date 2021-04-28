Senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad dies of Covid-19

Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad died of Covid-19 infection here on Wednesday, party sources said.
He was 81.
The former MP, who was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, succumbed to the viral infection at a city hospital around 10 am, the sources added.
Eknath Gaikwad had also served as the president of the Mumbai Congress.
Describing Gaikwad as a "father-like figure and mentor", Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the death was "quite saddening".
"Congress party and I have suffered immense loss. Short of words. Tributes!" Sawant tweeted.
The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?
Family loses two in four days to Covid-19
Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals
'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere
DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon
This newborn will never get mom's hug
Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?
'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19