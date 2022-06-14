Senior Congress leaders including Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury protesting ED probe against Rahul detained

Delhi Police on Tuesday detained senior Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore and others as Rahul Gandhi made his second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Surjewala and others were detained as they began protests over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi. They were taken to Tughlak Road Police Station.

More Congress leaders and workers being detained @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/mef7FFeQoP — Shemin (@shemin_joy) June 14, 2022

Tagore, Punia and some others were detained while they were headed the party headquarters before Rahul's appearance.

On 2nd day of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Police continue to detain Congress leaders headed to party HQ. LokSabha Whip @manickamtagore, PL Punia among others detained. Tagore says Police did not allow them to enter Cong HQ and taken to "unknown" location @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/IUCZWgnvS5 — Shemin (@shemin_joy) June 14, 2022

In a video taken by Tagore in a moving bus with other detained leaders, he said, "The police misbehaved with us and we are being taken to an unknown destination. The power of Amit Shah cannot stop us."

More to follow...