Cong leaders Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury detained

Senior Congress leaders including Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury protesting ED probe against Rahul detained

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2022, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 12:06 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Delhi Police on Tuesday detained senior Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore and others as Rahul Gandhi made his second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Surjewala and others were detained as they began protests over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi. They were taken to Tughlak Road Police Station.

Tagore, Punia and some others were detained while they were headed the party headquarters before Rahul's appearance.

In a video taken by Tagore in a moving bus with other detained leaders, he said, "The police misbehaved with us and we are being taken to an unknown destination. The power of Amit Shah cannot stop us."

More to follow...

