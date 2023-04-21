Senior Mizoram Cong MLA quits as state treasurer ahead of Assembly poll

In a setback to the opposition Congress in Mizoram ahead of the Assembly election, state treasurer and senior MLA Zodintluanga Ralte has stepped down from his position, party sources said on Friday.
Ralte’s resignation letter was received by party vice-president Lal Thanzara on behalf of president Lalsawta who is currently in Delhi.
"I am not aware of the reasons for his resignation as I have not opened the letter yet. The party leadership will think it over and make a final decision once our president returns from Delhi," Lal Thanzara told PTI.
Ralte, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, could not be contacted for comments.
Party sources said that Ralte, a four-time MLA, was unhappy with the leadership of Lalsawta, who replaced Lal Thanhawla in December 2021.
The Assembly election in the state is due later this year.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report
Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich
K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics
A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs
Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side
Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day
Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit
$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport
Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka
Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing