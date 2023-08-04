Senior Opposition leaders visit miffed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Even as the floor leaders of the ruling party went and met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for a thaw in the suspension of business in Parliament, several senior Opposition leaders, too, paid a visit to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was reportedly upset with the conduct of some members from both sides of the Well in the House on Tuesday.

Among the leaders who met the Speaker were Congress floor leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi, Trinamool Congress’s Saugata Ray, Revolutionary Socialist Party’s NK Premachandran, Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kanimozhi.

One of the Opposition leaders, who was part of the delegation, said that they told the Speaker that the House needs to have the leader in his chair. “We told him that the Speaker not being at the House is not proper; and he was not at the Chair for two days,” the leader said.

A senior union minister, not wishing to be named, said that the government was ready for a discussion on Manipur, and was willing to hold it on August 11, the last day of the Session. “We have always been ready to have a discussion, but now that they are willing, we will hold it on August 11,” the leader said.

The House will see the no-confidence motion being discussed on August 8, 9 and 10.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was reportedly upset after several members threw papers in the well, drowned the home minister’s introductory address on the Delhi bill in an uproar, and sought to place their placards on Manipur in camera frames of Sansad TV.

During Thursday’s discussion, both Chowdhury and Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised and took jibes on each other’s parties, in equal parts, with the House seeing productive legislative business.