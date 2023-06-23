Set aside differences, if we win in Bihar we will win country: Mallikarjun Kharge to Congress workers

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged party workers to set aside their differences and fight the 2024 general elections unitedly, asserting that "if we win in Bihar, we will win the country".

Addressing party workers and leaders at the Congress office here, Kharge lauded Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Also read | 'Bharat Jodo' vs 'Bharat Todo': Rahul Gandhi flags ongoing war of ideology in country

"Bihar can never leave our ideology. If we win Bihar we will win in the country. Put aside all differences and stay united to save the country," he asserted.

He added, "We thought of speaking with leaders of all parties to take a step forward. We, therefore, are here for the meeting."