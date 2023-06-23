If we win in Bihar, will win India: Kharge to Congress

Set aside differences, if we win in Bihar we will win country: Mallikarjun Kharge to Congress workers

Addressing party workers and leaders at the Congress office here, Kharge lauded Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jun 23 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 13:38 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged party workers to set aside their differences and fight the 2024 general elections unitedly, asserting that "if we win in Bihar, we will win the country".

Also read | 'Bharat Jodo' vs 'Bharat Todo': Rahul Gandhi flags ongoing war of ideology in country

"Bihar can never leave our ideology. If we win Bihar we will win in the country. Put aside all differences and stay united to save the country," he asserted.

He added, "We thought of speaking with leaders of all parties to take a step forward. We, therefore, are here for the meeting."

Congress 
Mallikarjun Kharge
Bihar
India News
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

