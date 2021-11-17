Set aside time for qualitative debates in Parliament, Assemblies: PM Modi

With disruptions becoming the order of the day in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday suggested setting aside time slots for “healthy debate” without political rancour to bring about qualitative changes.

Modi made the suggestion at the two-day All India Presiding Officers' Conference that got underway at Shimla. “Can we think of allocating separate time for quality debates...that are free from the daily political rancour. Such debates can observe proper decorum and discuss issues with all seriousness,” he said.

He also suggested keeping aside three to four days of the House every year for public representatives, who are doing something different for the society, to share their experiences. “Every political party has leaders who pursue certain initiatives of public interest that go beyond politics. Such initiatives help people strengthen their faith and belief in politics,” the prime minister said.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference, the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its hundred years in 2021. He also proposed the idea of 'One Nation One Legislative Platform', a portal that not only gives the necessary technological boost to our parliamentary system, but also works to connect all the democratic units of the country.

Addressing the gathering, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern about the decrease in the sittings of the legislatures and discussions over bills and said some decisive steps are needed to be taken by consulting all political parties. Birla also stressed the need for developing a model document suggesting a set of uniform rules and procedures for all legislative bodies in the country.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh cited the case of assurances given by the executive pending for about three decades in various legislative bodies and termed them as empty promises. He also questioned whether such provisions are required in the legislative bodies which don't have legal backing. Harivansh also pitched for a sunset clause in the laws when they are being introduced in the legislature as draft regulation.

