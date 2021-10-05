Setback for Oppn unity: Congress announces candidates for two seats in Bihar bypolls

In a setback for Opposition unity, Congress on Monday announced candidates for two seats in Bihar Assembly bypolls after RJD refused to withdraw its candidate in one of the seats.

The Congress fielded Atitek Kumar from Kusheshwar Asthan (SC reserved) and Rajesh Kumar Mishra from Tarapur. On Sunday, RJD had announced Ganesh Bharti from Kusheshwar Asthan and ArunKumar Sah from Tarapur.

Bye-elections were necessitated by deaths of JD(U) MLAs from the two seats.

There were demands from Congress that RJD leave the Kusheshwar Asthan for the grand old party but the leader of the Grand Alliance refused. Congress has staked its claim on the seat as it contested it in 2020 polls, though it lost by around 7,000 seats.

RJD was of the view that leaving the seat for Congress would be counterproductive following the latter's "dismal" performance in the 2020 polls. Congress had contested 70 seats but won only 19.

The RJD's move is also read in political circles as a response to Congress inducting CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar with whom RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav is perceived to be in a rivalry.

RJD had fielded Tanveer Hasan against Kanhaiya in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in CPI stronghold Begusarai, despite the latter's appeal. It was speculated that RJD was wary of Kanhaiya's popularity and feared that the student leader-turned-activist could overshadow Tejashwi.

The Congress also announced the candidature of Pratibha Singh, wife of late Congress veteran Virbhadra Singh, for the Mandi Lok Sabha bypolls. Mandi has been Virbhadra's stronghold but BJP won the seat in 2014 and 2019.

In Khandwa Lok Sabha bypolls, Congress is going to field Raj Narayan Singh Purni.

In Assembly bypolls, P M Kamalamma has been fielded from Badvel (Andhra Pradesh), Kalpana Verma in Raigon and Mahesh Patel in Jobat (both in Madhya Pradesh) and Bhawani Singh Pathania in Fatehpur, Sanjay Awasthi in Arki and Rohit Thakur in Jubbal Kotkhai (all in Himachal Pradesh).

