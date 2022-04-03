RSS chief tells Kashmiri Pandits to set up strong roots

Settle in such way that you don't get uprooted in future: Mohan Bhagwat to Kashmiri Pandits

He said that if anybody tries to force the Kashmiri Pandits to leave the valley they will have to face the consequences

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2022, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 14:31 ist
Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged Kashmiri Pandits to take a resolve to settle in their homeland in such a way that they don't get uprooted in the future.

Bhagwat was virtually addressing the community on the occasion of Navreh celebrations. He also talked about 'The Kashmir Files' and said that while presenting the plight of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, the film has shaken the nation.

Bhagwat mentioned that Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the valley due to extremism and now it is time to return as Hindus and BharatBhakt. "Now it is the time to return and settle back in our homeland next year on our terms. You don't have to resettle there, but you have to settle in such a way that you don't get uprooted again," he said.

Pointing out that Kashmiri Pandits have borne the brunt of getting displaced from their home in their own country for the last three four decades, Bhagwat said that one shouldn't accept defeat in this situation and face challenges.

The RSS chief also said that if anybody tries to force the Kashmiri Pandits to leave the valley they will have to face the consequences.

Bhagwat also talked about 'The Kashmir Files' and said that the movie has showcased an unfortunate reality of Kashmiri Pandits.

"'The Kashmir Files' portrayed the story of Kashmiri Pandits, some are in favour of the film while some are against it. But the common man of this country feels that the film has presented the devastating truth to the world. This film has not only presented the pain of displaced Kashmiris but shaken the nation as well," he said.

Mohan Bhagwat
Kashmiri Pandits
India News

