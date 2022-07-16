Several parties skip floor meeting called by LS Speaker Birla ahead of Monsoon Session

A number of parties, including those from Trinamool Congress, BJD and TRS, skipped a meeting of floor leaders called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday to discuss the smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Besides Trinamool, BJD and TRS, parties like TDP, Akali Dal, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, RSP, JMM, National Conference and Shiv Sena also did not attend the meeting. From the Opposition, Congress and DMK were the prominent parties that attended the meeting.

Opposition leaders urged the government to discuss issues like price rise, Agnipath military recruitment scheme, unemployment and farmers' issues. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters that he has urged the Speaker to give sufficient time to the Opposition to raise these issues in the House.

Read | After 'unparliamentary' words, advisory asks to refrain from distributing pamphlets, press notes

Birla said he appealed to all party leaders to hold discussions on key issues currently facing the country and help him in the smooth functioning of Lok Sabha.

As per the schedule, there will be 18 sittings of Lok Sabha during the Session and a total time of 108 hours will be available for business. Out of this, 62 hours will be available for government business while the remaining time has been allotted for Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members' business.

In addition to government business, Birla said, sufficient time shall be allotted as per the need for discussion on matters of urgent public importance.

The Speaker said that like in the previous sessions, Covid-19 protocol will be followed in this Session and adequate arrangements have been made in this regard.