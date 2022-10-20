Several party issues await newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Several organisational issues await the newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, including amicable settling of the question of leadership in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

With Kharge all set to officially take over as the Congress president on the morning of October 26, one of the first issues that would come up before him would be the Rajasthan leadership imbroglio—an incident that was the catalyst to him being catapulted to the party’s top post.

Central observers sent by outgoing party chief Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken and Kharge could not round up for Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party meeting, which was required to authorise the Congress president to decide on a successor to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, after the latter’s supporters rebelled against a possible plan to replace Gehlot with Sachin Pilot.

Tight rope to walk to appease all

This episode led to Gehlot bowing out of the party presidential race and leaving the central leadership embarrassed. Gehlot had told Sonia, during a meeting, that he hoped that the central observers had given the actual sequence of events to her.

Now, the same case comes up before him for a solution, as Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has said that a decision on Rajasthan would be required soon.

For Kharge, a man who is seen as one who believes in consultation and consensus, it would be a tough task to balance the support Gehlot enjoys among MLAs and Pilot’s aspirations. To assert the supremacy of central leadership, sources said, the Congress Legislative Party is likely to pass a resolution authorising the president to take a decision—but a change in leadership will be decided only after considering the situation in the state.

Divided ‘loyalties’ in Karnataka

Another tough task for Kharge will be settling the leadership question in his home state Karnataka. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar are fighting to be the face of the party in the elections next year.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were, however, formed a united front during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that passed through the state in early October. Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that the duo must know the importance of remaining united.

Kharge, who has lost the post of Karnataka chief minister to his peers thrice in the last 24 years, will have a final say in the matter.

More of the same in Chhattisgarh

With Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reinforcing his position in the state, Kharge will also have to pacify T S Singhdeo.

The new Congress president will also have to pick his new team, as many of the general secretaries have completed five years, and must relinquish charge if one has to implement the Udaipur Conclave decisions. Party leaders are eagerly waiting whether Kharge will replace Venugopal, a general secretary handpicked by Rahul Gandhi to run the organisation—and if yes, who could be Venugopal’s replacement.

Another key appointment will be that of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, as Kharge himself had resigned from the post after he filed nomination for the president.