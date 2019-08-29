Shah claims the economy is in good shape

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the country's economy is in "good shape."

"In 2014, India's economy was in bad shape, but today I can say that economy is robust and it is still the fastest-growing economies in the world," Shah said while addressing the 7th convocation at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay University (PDPU) in Gandhinagar.

"Today, India has strong macroeconomic fundamentals, is the fastest growing economy and has reduced the fiscal deficit from 5% of GDP to 3.3% of GDP. He said that from 142 in 2014, India had achieved a World Bank Ease of Doing Business Rank of 77 in 2019," the Union minister said.

Shah added that till 2014 there were only 3,000 startups. "Today there are more than 20,000 startups in the country," the home minister said.

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani termed Shah as "karma yogi and an iron man of our age".

"Amitbhai, you are a true karmayogi. You are an Iron Man. Your energy and focus always amaze me. Gujarat and now India is blessed to have an inspiring leader like you," Ambani said in his address to over 1,000 graduating students.

He also said that he believes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aspiration that India will become a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

Earlier in the day, Shah met party workers and government officials at his residence in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Among the people who met Shah was former minister Maya Kodnani, who is facing trial in Naroda Gam 2002 riots case. Shah also flagged off a fleet of battery-operated public buses.