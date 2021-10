Shah reviews security situation, discusses civilian killings in Kashmir with police top brass

Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed various security issues, including the recent killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, in a meeting with state police and central armed police forces chiefs here on Monday, officials said.

Shah chaired the concluding session of the "National Security Strategies Conference" at the Intelligence Bureau (IB) headquarters here and the deliberations held were "detailed and expansive", a spokesperson of the ministry said.

The DGPs of all states and Union Territories, and chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) participated in the meeting.

"The conference deliberated on various internal security challenges and discussed ways to tackle them firmly," the spokesperson said.

Official sources said the overall security situation in the country and various law and order issues, including the recent incidents of targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir, were discussed in the meeting.

So far, 11 people have lost their lives in shootings targeting civilians in Jammu and Kashmir this month. On Sunday, terrorists had shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir.

In the meeting, the home minister also reviewed the current Left Wing Extremism (LWE) scenario in various Naxal-affected states and discussed the busting of terror modules across the country, the sources said.

The meeting is part of the exercise initiated by the home minister to meet the top police brass once in six months.

