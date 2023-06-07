Shah’s target of 35 WB LS seats 'achievable': BJP leader

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ambition of winning 35 seats of the 42 from West Bengal in upcoming Lok Sabha elections is “achievable”, claims BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh.

“I don’t see that this will have any difficulty. Amit Shahji’s call for 35 seats is achievable,” Singh, who was in Kolkata on Tuesday to participate in BJP’s various programmes as a part of the public outreach campaign, said.

Singh, also a former party observer for Bengal, said that the BJP workers are working with a new spirit, and experience. “I come from Uttar Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh was blessed, and is blessed because we got Sunil Bansalji (who took care of organisational work), who has done phenomenal work for all of us, there. I am sure he will do better work here (in Bengal). His experience will have a big role.” Singh said.

Read | West Bengal | Are political parties sowing communal tension to reap electoral benefits?

Singh said that he has come to Bengal after a good gap, yet as much as he has observed during his current visit, and has talked to different people, the feedback he received suggests that the BJP needs to “channelise”. “For which I said, Amit Shahji is there, Bansalji is there, everybody is there. There’s a definite public mood, which is very, very strong on the ground to make the BJP win with a better margin, with better seats,” Sing said.

Shah, during his visit to the state in April this year, had asked a public gathering to offer the BJP 35-plus seats in next year’s Lok Sabha elections, adding that if they did so, the Mamata Banerjee government in the state may collapse before “25”, the year–next. The state’s assembly elections, however, are scheduled to take place in 2026. Of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP had got 18 in the last 2019 elections.