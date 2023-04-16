Shah stays clear of Mahadayi issue at Goa rally

Shah stays clear of Mahadayi issue at Goa political rally

In his speech in South Goa, Shah took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Apr 16 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 22:39 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in BJP's first election campaign rally in South Goa ahead of the 2024 general elections, steered clear of the Mahadayi issue, even as scores of Congress leaders including state president Amit Patkar were detained while they were enroute to the site of the public meeting to "question" Shah over his comments on the inter-state water diversion issue.

Shah however expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win the upcoming state assembly elections in Karnataka. "We will convincingly win the Karnataka polls," Shah said.

Shah's Lok Sabha election campaign rally in South Goa's Farmagudi village, the party's first in Goa ahead of the 2024 general elections, had been a political talking point in wake of the former BJP national president's controversial comments in Belgavi in January this year when he said that the BJP government's in Goa, Karnataka and at the Centre had resolved the Mahadayi deadlock, a claim which has been contested by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and at least two cabinet ministers.

State Congress president Amit Patkar also took potshots at Shah, over the Union Home Minister's failure to comment on the Mahadayi issue.

"Triple Engine @BJP4India, @BJP4Karnataka & @BJP4Goa Govt's have Murdered our Lifeline Mother Mhadei & hence Home Minister @AmitShah & @goacm, @DrPramodPSawant had no guts to speak Truth on Mhadei at Holy Precinct of Shree Katamgal Dada, worshipped by many at Farmagudi #MhadeiJagor," Patkar said.

In his speech in South Goa, Shah took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

“Rahul baba finished his yatra. And after his yatra the Congress was upbeat but after that in three elections in the North East, the Congress lost. Here there were minority-dominated states. Congress would take them for granted,” the Union Home Minister said.

“We have sent the message that the person has the authority to run the government, the man who can secure the country's safety, the country's peace and the country's development  and who can make the country prosperous,” he further said.

