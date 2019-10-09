Shah takes on Cong over Art 370, Rafale `shastra pooja'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the Congress for its stand on Article 370 and also took on the party over criticism of the “shastra pooja” performed on the first Rafale aircraft acquired by the country.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opposed scrapping of Article 370. I want to ask Rahul to make it clear whether he is in favour or against the scrapping of Article 370," the BJP president said at a poll rally here, referring to the abrogation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress has to oppose whatever BJP does," he said.

Shah was scheduled to address three public meetings during the day in Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 21.

He said there was a feeling among people in the country that Jammu and Kashmir was not fully integrated into the Indian Union with Articles 370 and 35A acting as stumbling blocks.

He said nullifying Article 370 had nothing to do with politics. “It was about country's security, but Congress voted against it."

In an apparent reference to comments by some Congress leaders on the “shastra pooja” performed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he said “Congress people felt bad about this too."

Rajnath Singh took delivery of the multi-role combat aircraft in France on Tuesday after performing a traditional Dussehra worship of arms.

"Yesterday was Vijayadashami, marking the victory of good over evil... I want to congratulate the prime minister and the defence minister on Rafale," he said.

He attacked former prime minister Manmohan Singh, accusing him of reading out whatever was given to him by “madam” (Congress president Sonia Gandhi).

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is seeking re-election from Kaithal.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a second term in the state and has set itself a target of winning over 75 seats in the 90-member assembly.