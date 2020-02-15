Shaheen Bagh protestors to march to Amit Shah to 'discuss' Citizenship Act on Sunday

A fresh flash point on Shaheen Bagh protests could be witnessed on Sunday as protestors have decided to hold a marathon march from the protest venue to Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence at Krishna Menon Marg in Lutyens Delhi on a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal will take oath at Ramlila Maidan here.

“We are going to meet Shah at 2 PM. All of us will go and not just to two three. Shah has said on television channel that if any one has any problem with the CAA then he or she can meet him and discuss the problem. He gave three-days time and said we can go and meet him anytime. So all of will go to meet him. Our demand is that he should give in the writing to the court that CAA will be withdrawn,” one of the protestors at Shaheen Bagh told a television channel.

Talking to another news channel earlier, Shah had said anyone who wants to discuss issues related to CAA with him can seek time from his office and that the latter will give time within three days.

Even an announcement was made in this regard from the dais by one of the organizers Syed Ahmed Taseer, according to PTI, said, “We are ready to meet the Home Minister. But he should make it clear how many people he wants to meet.”

In all probability, the march of protestors to Shah’s residence if at at all it takes place, could be stopped midway as no permission has been sought from the police nor any intimation has been given to the government regarding the march.

The protest at Shaheen has continued even after the conclusion of Delhi polls and so far there has been no reach out plan from the government to hold discussions with those protesting at the site.

Acclaimed film director Anurag Kashyap, a vocal critic of CAA on Friday visited the Shaheen Bagh and had the most talked about Biryani at the venue amid the dish having dished out lot of controversies. On the counting day for Delhi polls, a silent protest was held at Shaheen Bagh with participants protesting against alleged police brutality.

Releasing a video clip of police lathi-charge during an anti-CAA protest in Chennai, the official twitter handle of Shaheen Bagh has tweeted “Police atrocities can see everywhere in India against CAA protesters. We people of #ShaheenBagh stand in solidarity with Chennai protesters.”

The protest at Shaheen Bagh completed two months on Saturday since it began from December 15 in Opposition to the government passing Citizenship Amendment Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31 2014 owing to religious persecution.

The protest against CAA is on the ground that is discriminatory as the law excludes Muslims and also that it could used against Muslims if when the government attempts to bring NRC at national level. Government has rejected the contentions saying CAA is a law to give citizenship and take any one’s while any proposal of bring NRC at national level is yet to come up.