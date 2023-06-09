Cong names Shaktisinh Gohil as new Gujarat party chief

Shaktisinh Gohil is new Congress chief in Gujarat, replaces Jagdish Thakor

Thakor's replacement comes as the Congress has sunk into its lowest tally in the Gujarat Assembly elections

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 20:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Initiating a reshuffle in its leadership, Congress on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as the president of the Gujarat state unit and tasked former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam to head the Puducherry unit. Maharashtra MLA Varsha Gaikwad has been appointed as the new Mumbai Congress president.

A party statement said Gohil, who was also former Leader of Opposition in Gujarat, has been relieved as the in-charge of Haryana and Delhi and in his place Deepak Babaria has been appointed. Gohil has replaced Jagdish Thakor.

Thakor's replacement comes as the Congress has sunk into its lowest tally in the Gujarat Assembly elections. Thakor had submitted his resignation soon after the poll debacle. 

Gohil has an uphill task to lift the morale of party workers in Gujarat where it also has a new opponent in AAP. An experienced leader who knows ground level workers, his full-time presence in Gujarat is also important for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Read | District incharge ministers appointed in Karnataka

Vaithilingam succeeded A V Subramanian while Gaikwad would succeed Bhai Jagtap as the head of Mumbai RCC  (Regional Congress Committee).

Keeping elections in Telangana in mind, the Congress leadership has brought in two new secretaries in the state.

Karnataka leader Mansoor Ali Khan has been appointed as AICC Secretary and attached with Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre.

Kerala MLA PC Vishnunadh, an AICC Secretary presently attached with Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, has been now moved to Thakre's team.

The leadership has relieved NS Boseraju, who has been made a minister in Karnataka, and UP MLA Nadeem Javed as AICC Secretaries and from their responsibilities in Telangana.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
India News
Indian Politics
Gujarat
Puducherry

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

 