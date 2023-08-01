Sharad Pawar attends event to award Modi amid I.N.D.I.A's objection

Amid reservations by top leaders of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune on Tuesday where the latter was conferred with the coveted national award in memory of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the revolutionary freedom fighter and nationalist.

Veteran Congressman and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde too was on the stage.

Pawar’s presence at the Pune event with Modi has caused concerns in the nationwide Opposition front, which is eyeing to defeat the BJP.

The Pune-based Tilak Smarak Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award upon PM Modi on August 1, the 103rd death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, considered the Father of Indian Unrest.

Also read: 'Attending award event with PM is Sharad Pawar's personal decision,' says Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan

Tilak (23 July 1856 – 1 August 1920) was among the Lal-Bal-Pal triumvirate nationalists.

The Trust’s Chairperson Deepak Tilak, great-grandson of Lokmanya Tilak and Vice Chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, presented the award to Modi in presence of top Maharashtra politicians at the event presided over by Pawar.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present in the dais along with members of the Tilak family - Trust Vice President Rohit Tilak, Trustee Geetali Mone-Tilak and Trustee Praniti Tilak.

Incidentally, this was also the first time that the Pawar uncle-nephew were seen on the same stage after the July 2 rebellion in the NCP, which led to a major chunk of MLAs supporting the junior Pawar who switched to the NDA camp.

At the function, Pawar and Modi exchanged pleasantries, however, they did not speak much about each other. “I congratulate Modi for receiving the award,” Pawar said.

In his address, Pawar spoke about the history and importance of Pune and the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tilak.

Pawar said the first "surgical strike" in India was during Chhatrapati Shivaji’s period.

“Tilak changed the course of the freedom struggle. The British call him the Father of Indian Unrest,” said Modi.