Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis trade barbs over Maharashtra coup

Coinciding with first anniversary of the June 2022 split in the Shiv Sena and toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar seemed to engage in a war of words on the issue of political coups in the western state.

The issue in question was the revolt in the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde, who is now the Chief Minister, after he toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

At a function held at Chandrapur in Vidarbha region, Fadnavis, a former CM and ex-Leader of Opposition, referred to the 1978 toppling of the government led by then Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil.

After the rebellion, Pawar went on to become the Chief Minister at the age of 38.

This was a reference to the Pawar-led government of Indian National Congress (Socialist) with the help of Janata Party and Peasants’ and Workers’ Party of India (PWP), a coalition which was known as the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) or Purogami Lokshahi Aghadi.

“Pawar saheb had walked out of Vasantdada Patil’s government with 40 MLAs and formed the government with the help of the then opposition BJP group and others,” Fadnavis said.

“The government ran for 18 months and would have continued further had it not been dismissed by Indira Gandhi in 1980 after she returned to power,” the Deputy CM added, firing a salvo at Pawar.

“What Pawar did was termed as political statesmanship, but when Shinde did the same, it’s [being] called ‘beimaani’,” Fadnavis alleged.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar returned fire.

“The BJP was Jana Sangh then…Fadnavis may have been in primary school at that time. So he has no knowledge of that period. He speaks such things out of ignorance, and should not be given much importance,” said Pawar.

“I had formed the government with the support of everyone. The late Uttamrao Patil of the Jana Sangh was also a part of the government along with the late Hashu Advani and others,” he said.

Pawar hit out at Fadnavis’ allegations that OBCs are treated as showpieces in the NCP.

"In fact, (veteran OBC leader) Chhagan Bhujbal was the first NCP state President,” he said referring to the 1999 formation of NCP.