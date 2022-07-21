Sharad Pawar dissolves all NCP departments and cells

The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart last month following a rebellion by a section of MLAs

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 21 2022, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 11:49 ist
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said.

While informing about this on Wednesday, Patel did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart last month following a rebellion by a section of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit. "With the approval of national president, Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar, all departments and cells stand dissolved with immediate effect," Patel, the NCP's national general secretary and former Union minister, tweeted on Wednesday.

Pawar was instrumental in the formation of the previous MVA government in the state. 

Sharad Pawar
India News
NCP
Indian Politics

