Sharad Pawar is like 'coronavirus' that has infected Maharashtra: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar

In a shocking statement, BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar likened veteran politician and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as "Maharashtra's coronavirus".

The statement against 79-year-old Pawar has evoked sharp reactions from the NCP ranks and files.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar, has condemned the act of Padalkar, a veteran Dhangar community leader.

The NCP's youth wing has threatened to blacken the face of Padalkar. They also undertook protests and burnt his posters.

"Sharad Pawar is nothing but coronavirus for Maharashtra. He has been misleading Maharashtra for years. Also, maligning people is always his prime role. He doesn’t have any agenda or vision. He only knows how to malign people... and do injustice,” said Padalkar, who was recently elected as an MLC.

He accused Pawar of playing politics over the issue of Dhangar reservation. "Maharashtra government is playing different role in every other reservation," he said.

In 2014, Padalkar, then with BJP, contested the Vidhan Sabha polls from Khanapur-Atpadi seat in Sangli and lost.

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he joined the Prakash Ambedkar-ked Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and unsuccessfully contested the Sangli seat.

Padalkar re-joined BJP with efforts of Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and took on Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar from Baramati, the bastion of the Pawar family, but his deposit was forfeited.

"Pawar saheb is a senior leader, it was improper to make such remarks," said Fadnavis. "It is improper to make such comments, it is against Maharashtra's culture," added Darekar.

State housing minister and close Pawar aide Jitendra Awhad said: "Pawar saheb is seniormost leader of the country...such statements are made by Padalkar to gain prominence."

Besides, Padalkar also said that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should not go to Pandharpur on 1 July, on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi to perform the customary puja of Lord Vithoba and Rakhumai.