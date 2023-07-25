Pawar meets those against AAP leader suspension from RS

Sharad Pawar joins leaders protesting AAP leader Sanjay Singh's suspension from Rajya Sabha

Singh was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Monday for 'unruly behaviour' in the House.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2023, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 19:13 ist
NCP MP Sharad Pawar at the Parliament during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 24, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday joined other opposition leaders protesting against the suspension of AAP's Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session.

Singh was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Monday for “unruly behaviour” in the House after which he and other opposition leaders sat on a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

After the Rajya Sabha was adjourned Tuesday afternoon, Pawar went to the protest site to express solidarity with Singh, who was suspended for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the Chair after he rushed to the Well of the House and pointed at the Chair during the Opposition's protest over the Manipur issue.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sharad Pawar
NCP
AAP
Parliament
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

 